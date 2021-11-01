Use Discord?

Join the fan server for announcements, updates, and feature voting.

Use Foundry?

No? Well, you should! Foundry is a modernized, better-than replacement for Roll20, which prioritizes modding support. It is the 5etools platform of choice for VTT integrations.

To install the Plutonium module, and start using all of 5etools' content in your game, paste the manifest URL into your Foundry server's module installer. See the Plutonium Features page for an overview of the functionality the module provides.

You can also install the Rivet browser extension (Chrome/Firefox) to import content from the site with a single click.

Use Roll20?

Please note: the 5etools Roll20 integration, betteR20, is no longer being actively developed. Instead, development efforts are being focused on Plutonium, as described above.

Install Roll20 Enhancement Suite and Tampermonkey (Chrome/Firefox), and get the betteR20 script using this link.

Check the installation guide on the wiki, and check the Help page for some basic pointers on how to use the script.

FAQ

Is there a wiki? Here. Contributions are welcome.

Is it free? Yes! Additionally, you can download the source at get.5e.tools. See the README or the wiki for help.

Can I contribute? A copy of the source is available on GitHub. Note that this is a secondary mirror, and so is not guaranteed to be up-to-date.

Browser and device support? The latest desktop versions of Chrome and Firefox.

Where's my stuff? There's no account system. Everything is stored in cookies. If you wipe those, or close your incognito window, it's gone forever. You can download your data for safekeeping via the Settings menu.

Anything else I should know? Hold SHIFT when hovering to lock a window in place. Everything has tooltips. You will forever be a DM.

Self-Hosting

You can host a copy of 5etools on anything that can run a basic webserver—examples include your computer, your phone, a Raspberry Pi, or a free EC2/Compute Engine instance. Download the files from get.5e.tools (or a mirror), copy them into your server's root directory, and enjoy!

Disclaimer

5etools is intended as an easily-accessible digital reference for products you already own. Please ensure you only access content in accordance with your local laws.